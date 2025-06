This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Independent councillor Mike Cubbard of City Central has been elected Mayor of Galway for the third time

He succeeds Fianna Fáil’s Peter Keane under a five-year pact, having been voted in by 11 votes to 6

The Deputy Mayor is Fianna Fáil’s Alan Cheevers of City East

It’s Mike Cubbard’s third time to take up the role, having served an unprecedented two consecutive terms from 2019 to 2021 due to the Covid pandemic