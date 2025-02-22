Increased spend on county’s road safety

Galway’s interconnected regional and local road network is to see an investment of nearly €44 million this year – from a national spend of €713 million.

The €43,650,160 million earmarked for regional and local roads in Galway represents an overall increase of over 9.33% in funding this year for road and safety improvements, according to Galway East TD and Junior Minister for Transport Sean Canney.

“It is crucial to invest in our local and regional road networks, which will greatly benefit towns, villages, and communities across the country,” said Minister Canney.

“This funding will boost connectivity, support businesses, and make daily commutes to school, work, and other activities easier and safer for families.

“Specifically, to enhance road safety, funding is being allocated for over 330 safety projects nationally this year, an increase of 20% from last year.

“These safety schemes aim to implement remedial measures to improve the overall safety of our road network, benefiting all road users. Increasing funding in safety projects is vital in reducing road deaths as well as instances of serious injury and helping to create a safer transport network.

Minister Canney further stated “that he is pleased to confirm funding of €2.9million has been allocated for two major roads projects.

A total of €1.7 million has been allocated to the R332 Kilbannon road alignment works. This project is out for tender, and the project is expected to commence in March.

This project which has been in design stage for several years includes the widening of the road, footpaths from Kilbannon junction to Kilconly GAA pitch and the national school.

“This project will enhance safety and create footpath access for pedestrians between the National School, the village, and the GAA grounds,” said the Minister.

And €1.2 million has been allocated to progress the Athenry Relief Road Section 3. The design is complete, and tenders are being sought for the works. It is expected that works will commence on this project by June 2025.

“This project will help alleviate traffic congestion in the centre of Athenry and allow for its continued development into the future. The design also includes active travel elements including footpaths,” added the Minister.

The overall €713 million spend, announced by Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien, with Ministers of State Canney and Jerry Buttimer, represents an overall increase of over eight per cent in funding this year.

Minister O’Brien said that his main priority was the ongoing maintenance and renewal of the regional and local road network, alongside strategic investment in developing and improving the road infrastructure network.

“Rehabilitation and maintenance is fundamental to keeping the network in a good condition, and a significant increase in funding has been provided for in 2025, with most of the funding going towards restoration of the network. This is essential for maintaining social and economic connectivity, linking people and places across the country.”

Pictured: Announcement…Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien (centre) with Ministers of State Jerry Buttimer and Seán Canney.