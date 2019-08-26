CITY TRIBUNE
Increased security after vandals attack cemetery
DAMAGE to a number of graveyard ornaments at Rahoon Cemetery last week has been described as an act of ‘random vandalism’.
Local councillor, John Connolly, said that such an act of ‘senseless and random vandalism caused untold hurt’ for families who had loved ones buried in the cemetery.
“I honestly believe that those people who caused this damage and disturbance did not realise the pain they caused to the families who had loved ones buried there,” said Cllr Connolly.
He welcomed the commitment by the City Council to put in more secure fencing at the back of the graveyard in an effort to prevent any recurrence of what happened last week.
A Garda Spokesperson said that a number of ornaments placed on graves had been damaged and thrown about in the incident that occurred between 4.30pm on the Thursday of August 15 and the following Friday morning at 8am.
“We take a very serious view of an incident like this that causes a lot of anguish for the relatives and friends of people who are buried there.
Power of canals to generate street lights
A proposal to harvest energy from canals to power the city’s street lights with green electricity has been presented to City Hall.
Sinn Féin has called for the development of municipal hydrokinetic power, relying on ambient water flows, in the city’s canals.
The party’s City Central representation, former City Councillor Mark Lohan, said a scheme should be piloted in the city, and he has sought advice from Matt Carty MEP, on getting EU funding for it.
“The generation of micro-hydro power from the canals is a viable and realistic way for Galway City Council to lead nationally on clean energy,” said Mr Lohan.
He said small-scale hydroelectric turbines were in use in canals in Britain, mainland Europe and the US, “where they are generating electricity and contributing to the reversal of climate change”.
Mr Lohan has made the suggestion in a document submitted to the City Council’s Draft Climate Adaptation Strategy, 2019-2024, for which the Council is still accepting proposals and public submissions.
Invoking the ‘good old days’ at the beginning of the 20th century when Máirtín Mór McDonogh used a canal-based generator to bring rudimentary electric lights to Merchants’ Road, Mr Lohan said: “We can now use that same ingenuity, and harness a clean energy while leading the way in truly tackling climate change.”
A small hydrokinetic system, which relies on ambient flow of water rather than storing of pressure behind a dam, would be suitable in Galway, he said, and would have very little impact on the ecosystem.
Saving on school books
Secondary school students struggling with back-to-school costs, or looking for a bargain, can shave as much as 40% off the cost of school books – if they buy second hand.
And The Book Exchange on Lower Abbeygate Street in Galway City will even buy back good-quality school books, which it then re-sells.
“You typically can get 40% off the retail value of books if you shop with us. We generally say that if you spend €100 on new books, they’d be €60 here,” said Gary Healy of The Book Exchange.
It doesn’t stock a full-range of books, like Eason’s or other new school book retailers, but it caters well for Senior cycle students in secondary school in particular.
“Most of the fifth year and sixth year books are here, whether it’s maths such as Active Maths 4, Active Maths 3 or Irish books like Fuinneamh Nua. We have a lot of language books and a lot of the optional subjects. In general, almost all the firth and sixth year secondary school curriculum can be got second hand. With the Junior Cert, it’s only a couple of subjects that are available and it depends on the school. English books at Junior Cert can be gotten second-hand, and then sometimes the optional subjects like woodwork, tech graphics, music,” he said.
The Book Exchange will go through the booklist with the students or parents, although customers are advised to get in touch in advance.
“I’d advise anybody to stick a nose in to us with a list, or even give us a ring, or an email. We’re always happy to go down through the list with people, and walk them through it because one of the biggest things that can be a problem with the school book list, is when it specifies a book for a parent to get, it could say ‘new edition’ but in many cases ‘new edition’ just means it’s called the new edition, it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s new. It could be 10 years after and it would still be called the ‘new edition’.
Changes to garda structure require ‘feet on the ground’
STRUCTURAL changes in Garda management – which will see the current Western Region merged with the Northern area – need to be backed up with ‘feet on the ground’, according to the Chairperson of the city’s Joint Policing Committee.
Cllr Niall McNelis said he also had concerns over the impact that a reduction in Garda Superintendents and Chief Superintendents could have on the management of the force across the Galway region.
“I know that the stated intention of the Commissioner [Drew Harris] is to increase the frontline presence of Gardaí but this cannot be achieved without more feet on the ground.
“There also has to be concerns over an apparent lack of consultation on the changes with Garda Superintendents who really play a key role in managing the Garda resources at local level,” said Cllr McNelis.
He added that in the aftermath of the financial crash in Ireland, Garda resources – both in terms of personnel and equipment – had taken a huge hit, with this ‘lost ground’ still not being made up.
“The bottom line in all of this is: will we see more Gardaí on the beat; more Gardaí operating at local level and in touch with local people; and also a management structure that’s in touch with local communities?” Cllr McNelis asked.
One of the major changes announced by Commissioner Drew Harris is a reduction in the number of national Garda regions across the country from six to four, each one under the control of an Assistant Commissioner. The Western Garda Region – that had consisted of Galway, Clare, Roscommon/Longford and Mayo – will now be merged into one region amalgamating with the North.
