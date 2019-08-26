Increased security after vandals attack cemetery

DAMAGE to a number of graveyard ornaments at Rahoon Cemetery last week has been described as an act of ‘random vandalism’.

Local councillor, John Connolly, said that such an act of ‘senseless and random vandalism caused untold hurt’ for families who had loved ones buried in the cemetery.

“I honestly believe that those people who caused this damage and disturbance did not realise the pain they caused to the families who had loved ones buried there,” said Cllr Connolly.

He welcomed the commitment by the City Council to put in more secure fencing at the back of the graveyard in an effort to prevent any recurrence of what happened last week.

A Garda Spokesperson said that a number of ornaments placed on graves had been damaged and thrown about in the incident that occurred between 4.30pm on the Thursday of August 15 and the following Friday morning at 8am.

“We take a very serious view of an incident like this that causes a lot of anguish for the relatives and friends of people who are buried there.

