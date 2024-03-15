Increase in planning permission grants in Galway city but County figure drops

Galway city has enjoyed a boost in the number of homes granted planning permission, while the country saw a drop.

In 2023, 526 homes were granted permission in the city – twice as many approvals compared to the year before, and the majority of those were apartments.





Meanwhile in the county, there were 400 less homes granted permission – with 589 houses and 17 apartments given permission.

CSO figures reveal there was a 21 percent jump in grants of permission nationwide, which Sinn Féin has welcomed.

However, Housing Spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin says the government need to put pressure on developers sitting on land with planning permission:

