Increase in planning permission grants in Galway city but County figure drops
Galway city has enjoyed a boost in the number of homes granted planning permission, while the country saw a drop.
In 2023, 526 homes were granted permission in the city – twice as many approvals compared to the year before, and the majority of those were apartments.
Meanwhile in the county, there were 400 less homes granted permission – with 589 houses and 17 apartments given permission.
CSO figures reveal there was a 21 percent jump in grants of permission nationwide, which Sinn Féin has welcomed.
However, Housing Spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin says the government need to put pressure on developers sitting on land with planning permission:
