Increase in driving tests taken across Galway but dip in pass rate

Published:

  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Increase in driving tests taken across Galway but dip in pass rate
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The driving test pass rate in Galway has dropped slightly in the past year.

Meanwhile there has been an increase in the number of driving tests taken across the test centres in the county in 2024.

Over 13,000 tests were given in Galway test centres last year, compared to over 11,500 in 2023.

The pass rate was 59 percent on average in 2024, which is a slight drop on the 62 percent pass rate in 2023.

The busiest months for driving tests remained the same, with the peak being seen between March and June.

Meanwhile, the busiest test centre in 2024 was Carnmore, followed closely by Westside, while Clifden was the quietest.

