Increase in complaints to the Ombudsman from Galway
There has been an increase in the number of complaints made to Ombudsman from Galway.
247 complaints were received at the office from Galway in 2023 – 11 percent more than the year before.
There were 58 complaints made about Galway City Council, while 16 complaints were made to the Ombudsman about University Hospital Galway and 2 about University of Galway.
Nationally, nearly 4,500 complaints about public services were made to the Office of the Ombudsman in 2023.
