  • Services

Services

Inclusive tours for Sign Language communities at OPW Galway locations

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Inclusive tours for Sign Language communities at OPW Galway locations
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Inclusive tours for Sign Language communities are to be provided at OPW Galway locations.

Athenry Castle and Portumna Castle are among the locations nationwide which will provide this service to make heritage sites accessible to all.

An experienced guide accompanied by an ISL interpreter will highlight the rich history.

The tours are free of charge but since spaces are limited visitors are advised to pre-book.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny Castle will host free Alzheimer and Dementia friendly tours in June, September, and December.

More like this:
no_space
Concern over long-term vacant firefighter positions in Portumna

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMConcerns are being raised over an apparent inability ...

no_space
Big Shell Survey to take place on city's Grattan beach tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Atlantaquaria is calling on seashell spotters ...

no_space
€7m Lidl store to open in Claregalway next week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLidl is opening its new seven million euro store in C...

no_space
Call for Transport Minister to address capacity issues on Galway trains

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local TD has called on the Minister for Transport t...

no_space
European and Connacht Sheep Shearing Finals launched in Mountbellew

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe 2025 European and Connacht Sheep Shearing Finals ...

no_space
Mountbellew Daily Millions Player wins top prize of €500,000 in yesterday's draw

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA lotto player from Galway has won the Daily Millions...

no_space
Galway based online learning platform Alison graduates it’s one millionth learner in the United States

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Galway based online learning platform for workplace...

no_space
Two Connemara projects are to benefit from Government funding announced yesterday

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo Connemara projects are set to benefit from grant ...

no_space
Week-long closure of Athenry's main street to begin tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe week-long closure of Athenry's main street is to ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up