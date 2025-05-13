Inclusive tours for Sign Language communities at OPW Galway locations

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Inclusive tours for Sign Language communities are to be provided at OPW Galway locations.

Athenry Castle and Portumna Castle are among the locations nationwide which will provide this service to make heritage sites accessible to all.

An experienced guide accompanied by an ISL interpreter will highlight the rich history.

The tours are free of charge but since spaces are limited visitors are advised to pre-book.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny Castle will host free Alzheimer and Dementia friendly tours in June, September, and December.