Inaugural Irish Bar and Cocktail Awards recognise The Connacht Hotel and Hyde Bar

The very best of Ireland’s drinks industry was celebrated in style last week at the inaugural Irish Bar and Cocktail Awards, held on Tuesday, 17 June 2025. The sold-out event brought together the country’s leading bartenders, cocktail innovators, publicans and bar teams to honour excellence, creativity and innovation across the sector. With a number of Galway winners it was Hyde Bar and the Connacht Hotel who enjoyed tremendous success on the night.
Hyde Bar, the uber stylish city centre bar, was recognised as the best bar in the province as well as being named the best Gin Bar in Ireland in addition to the City Bar of the Year Award in Connacht. Its sister property The Connacht Hotel also had a very successful trip to Limerick as it was crowned the Best Family Friendly Bar in Ireland, a fantastic accolade for the entire team there. Its outdoor space the Aviary, the very stylish and versatile venue was awarded best Outdoor Space in Connacht.
Taking place in a glittering ceremony at the Longcourt House Hotel, the evening showcased the exceptional talent and hard work that defines Ireland’s bar culture – from traditional bars to high-end cocktail bars.
“This industry is the beating heart of hospitality in Ireland,” said Shane Smith, Managing Director of NI Media & the Irish Bar and Cocktail Awards. “It’s been a privilege to shine a light on the people who elevate the experience of going out for a drink to something truly special. The energy in the room on Tuesday night was phenomenal – a true reflection of the passion and professionalism in this community.”
