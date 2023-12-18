  • Services

In wake of Rosscahill fire migrants’ rights group says local politicians must advocate for law and order

Community leaders are being called on to challenge the attitudes and beliefs that underpin hate crimes following the weekend arson attack in Rosscahill

The fire broke out at the former Ross Lake House Hotel after it emerged the facility had been selected to house 70 asylum seekers.


John Lannon of Doras says local politicians have a particular responsibility to advocate for law and order in their regions.

The CEO of the migrants’ rights group says these actions in Galway are unacceptable:

 

