Improvisation and diversity guides Mayfly to the Moon

It doesn’t really explain it – but, straight off, Mayfly to the Moon is unlike any other musical experience in Galway. What is clear is that, in the Black Gate Cultural Centre, this diverse, alternating ensemble of local musicians has found a monthly home for their improvised sets.

The project was started by Marseille saxophonist and composer Alain Halimi. Inspired by musical conductor Butch Morris, Alain set up a weekly workshop built around teaching a form of communication that could put a shape on an improvised musical performance.

It is thus difficult to accurately describe Mayfly to the Moon in terms of sound – because no two performances are the same and the group on stage tends to change on a monthly basis.

“I came across this kind of music fifteen or twenty years ago when I went to a concert of Butch Morris,” Alain recalls.

“I saw that and I thought ‘I have to do it’. I tried to do his course but it was only [available] in America so I started to develop my own hand gestures to direct people because that’s what it is, you know.

“It’s improvisation but it’s structured. Since I came to Galway I’ve always thought that there are a lot of talented musicians but [some people might be] too much into covers or specific genres so all this talent is under-used. So I started to see if people would be interested in making something different for Galway.”

Alain’s weekly workshop is always open to new performers. The class doesn’t teach genres – it encourages musicians to express themselves while following the direction of the group they are accompanying. Essentially, he preaches order in a chaotically creative setting.

“I do a workshop every week with different musicians coming in,” Alain says.

“There’s a core group and on top of that, there’s always new recruits. They have to go through training because there are a lot of hand gestures to learn and understand. Then they can join in for the monthly gig in the Black Gate or for other gigs.”

