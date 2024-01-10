  • Services

Improvement works underway on Shrule Road in Headford

Published:

Improvement works are underway on the Shrule Road in Headford.

Road maintenance is being carried out to address a drainage problem, and works will also be carried out to improve the footpath.


Councillor Andrew Reddington says €25 thousand was allocated to the scheme, and he’s added further notice of motion funding.

It’s expected the works will take around two weeks to complete and some traffic delays are to be expected on occasion.

