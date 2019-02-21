Impressive new award-winning Peugeot 508 set to turn heads

Peugeot has had a couple of good years recently and already in 2019, its market share is up. Much of that is down to the 3008 and 5008 SUV models, and it has just launched three new vehicles this week.

These include the highly practical Rifter; a new Partner van that has already won the International Van of the Year title for 2019; and this week’s test car, the dazzling 508.

The winner of the prestigious Most Beautiful Car of the Year 2018 award, and already a finalist in the Car of the Year 2019 competition, the 508 is a super-chic, coupe-styled, large family sedan that is simply stunning. Indeed, it needs to be seen in the metal and judged from every angle to appreciate the elegance and the classiness of a car that looks just as good from the rear as it does head-on.

There are elements of the brand’s own signature styling with a tasty, deep-set front grille and a lighting combination that is unlike any other model on the road. From the back, it has hints of a Mustang about it, and if you replaced the Lion badge with a Horse it would be hard to differentiate on from the other.

There are no emblems to distinguish what engine you are driving, just a variety of exhaust layouts being the only indicator of what power unit is on board.

Inside, the designers have almost surpassed their efforts of the outer, with Peugeot’s i-Cockpit taking centre stage with its small steering wheel, dash-mounted dials console and their unique, piano-like take on switchgear design.

Graphics through a giant touchscreen are colourful and ingenious. Plus, you get the best set of seats in any car of its class in a cabin that is as clever as it is classy.

