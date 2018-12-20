Impressive four-bed property with option to purchase land

Property Partners Emma Gill are handling the sale of an impressive four-bed property set in a very scenic countryside location, yet very accessible to all amenities and within commuting distance of Galway city.

Built in 2005, this spacious 2,744 sq ft property at Annaghkeen, Headford is set on a generous one-acre site which is set in from the road and accessed via a private gated entrance.

It benefits from stunning views of the Connemara mountains and is within walking distance of the island of Inchiquin and Lough Corrib.

Boasting an impressive B2 energy rating, this is a high-quality build, with a bright modern and spacious feel which would appeal to a variety of discerning purchasers. It has been tastefully decorated throughout and maintained meticulously.

The ground floor accommodation consists of an inviting entrance hall, sitting room featuring a stove, large kitchen combined dining room with bay windows and an island, living room with open fire place and downstairs bedroom with Jack and Jill bathroom. This floor is completed with a good-sized utility and hot press.

The first floor comprises three bedrooms, including one master en suite with walk-in wardrobe and a main bathroom.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.