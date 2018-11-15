Impressive family home fronts onto Lough Corrib

Property Partners Emma Gill are handling the sale of a unique and truly impressive property with direct lake frontage onto the renowned Lough Corrib.

This dream property is set on a three-quarter-acre site which is surrounded by well-maintained and beautifully landscaped gardens with the wild Connemara landscape as its backdrop.

Enjoying the best of both worlds, its unique setting gives one the opportunity to have a lakeside retreat, yet only a short drive to the village of Cross or ten minutes to Ballinrobe town, allowing easy access to all amenities including a wide range of shops and restaurants.

The Long House in Castletown, The Neale, is nicely set back from the lake and not overlooked. It is approached by a private gated driveway for those seeking peace and seclusion. Furthermore, this property also boasts its own private jetty if you prefer to arrive by boat.

There is a warm and inviting feel to this property upon entering where the spacious kitchen dining area features a Lacanche range cooker and log burner ensuring it is warm and cosy all year round.

The spacious adjoining lounge also has an open fire and floor to ceiling windows offering breath taking views of the lake and lush woodland surrounds. Double doors lead directly to the garden and patio area.

There is no shortage of accommodation with five bedrooms, three of which are doubles and two twin rooms. Three of the bedrooms have en suites. A games room/study leads into the utility room and there is a family bathroom featuring a shower and jacuzzi corner bath.

