IKEA musical translated by Connemara based writer to be staged in the U.S

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A musical based on the Swedish founder of IKEA which has been translated by a Connemara based writer is to be staged in Seattle in the U.S

Prolific writer Ann Henning-Jocylyn who has lived in Cashel for many years, lectures in Trinity College Dublin on the subject of translations for stage presentation.

This unusual musical is based on the life of Ingvar Kamprad who started-up the furniture company IKEA in 1943.

He was from Southern Sweden and his furniture business has now reached all around the world.

In the quiet of Cashel in Connemara, Ann Henning-Jocylen set about translating a Swedish musical about Ingvar Kamprad’s life and a theatre group in Seattle on the Pacific coast have taken it on board.

When they stage it this coming summer, Ann Henning-Jocylyn will be among the audience.

She says it is a somewhat facile and whimsical work but that there is an audience for that too – and from her quiet study in Cashel she has provided that for a Seattle audience.

