Ignoring accident blackspots will not make them go away

-
-
Author: Declan Tierney
~ 2 minutes read
If people don’t report road accidents, then there is little chance of upgrades or safety measures being carried out on dangerous blackspots.
That’s according to Ballinasloe area councillor Declan Geraghty (Ind) who told a meeting last week that ignoring the problem is an option.
The Williamstown councillor and businessman said that the more complaints there are about a particular dangerous stretch of road, the more chance it will be improved or upgraded.
“If people report accidents, then it increases the chance for stretches of road to be included in a programme for improvement,” said Cllr Geraghty.
“There are many dangerous blackspots across the road network in Galway that funding cannot be secured to fix because many accidents aren’t being reported,” he added.
He raised the matter at a meeting of Galway County Council, claiming that in order for the local authority to secure funding for safety works, a blackspot must be supported by statistics.
“If motorists are having minor accidents on the likes of slippy surfaces or sharp bends and failing to report them, the local authority has far less power to take action,” he said.
“It would rectify a bad surface on a road if matters are reported. It’s so important that people do that.
“It is a statistic and the more statistics we have, the greater chance we have of getting funding for works to be carried out. That is the secret.
“It is all about solving the problems with road safety. I have knowledge of a crossroads where there have been four accidents every year but only two have been reported in total.
“I went looking for funding to carry out safety measures at this crossroads but I was told that there were no accidents there.
“If it is not being reported that we are getting nothing to carry out safety measures,” added Cllr Geraghty.
Pictured: Cllr Declan Geraghty.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Galway celebrities open up their LP library in new ten-part radio series
Two Galway natives are among the ten celebrities offering listeners the chance to take a virtual ...
Trader blasts City Council for ‘disgraceful’ state of iconic Galway Market
City traders at the St Nicholas's Market are crying out for an upgrade to the area – before the i...
Revenue seizes contraband cigarettes worth €44,000 in Galway
Revenue has seized contraband cigarettes worth €44,000 in Galway. A man has been questioned in re...
Ministers, TDs and party members arriving in Galway ahead of weekend Ard Fheis
Ministers, TDs and party members are arriving in Galway as Fine Gael is holding its Ard Fheis her...
Funding of 400 thousand euro for two community projects in Inverin and Carraroe
Government funding of 400 thousand euro has been approved for two community projects in Inverin a...
Man in his 40s dies in workplace accident in Tuam
A man in his 40s has died in a workplace accident at a commercial premises in Tuam. Gardaí were a...
US multinational Evernorth Health launches Galway base with announcement of 100 new jobs
US multinational Evernorth Health Services has officially launched its new Galway base this after...
Galway city and county council crews on standby ahead of Storm Kathleen tomorrow
Galway city and county councils are preparing for the arrival of Storm Kathleen tomorrow Galway w...
Free recycling events countywide get underway from tomorrow
A series of free e-waste and battery recycling events are taking place in Galway in the coming we...