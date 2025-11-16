  • Services

IFI to provide over €1m for transformative river restoration projects in 2026

Inland Fisheries Ireland is to provide more than €1 million to support healthy habitats for fish in rivers nationwide in 2026.

This year, IFI’s Habitats and Conservation Scheme awarded a total of €771,294 to 27 projects in 14 counties, including Carlow, Cavan, Donegal, Dublin, Galway, Kildare, Laois, Louth, Leitrim, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Sligo, and Tipperary.

The Habitats and Conservation Scheme comprise two competitive initiatives – the Salmon and Sea Trout Rehabilitation, Conservation and Protection Fund and the Midland Fisheries Fund.

Monies are generated from salmon and sea trout angling and commercial fishing licences, and the sale of fishing permits.

Eligible angling clubs, fishery owners and other stakeholders are invited to express their interest in applying for grants.

The 2026 funding call is now open, with expressions of interest accepted until December 11th, 2025.

Full application details are available on the Inland Fisheries Ireland Website at this link.

