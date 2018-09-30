IFA to host regional suckler cow and beef market meeting in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Irish Farmers Association is to host a special regional meeting in Ballinasloe tomorrow to discuss the suckler cow and beef market.

The aim of the meeting is to push for the support of the sector in the upcoming budget through the introduction of new payments per cow.

The meeting, organised by Connacht IFA Chairman Padraic Joyce, will take place at the Shearwater Hotel tomorrow evening at 8 (1/10).

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news.