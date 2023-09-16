IFA to hold Green Ribbon Campaign walk in Monivea tomorrow

A walk highlighting the importance of positive mental health among farmers will take place tomorrow afternoon at Monivea Woods at 3pm.

The walk, as part of the annual See Change Green Ribbon campaign, aims to spread awareness about all mental health difficulties to help end mental health stigma and discrimination.





Teresa Roche of IFA Family and Social Affairs in Galway explained that mental health affects people of all ages and has dramatically increased among the farming community.

She spoke to John Mulligan as part of Galway Bay FM’s 1pm News.