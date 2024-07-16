IFA President to attend meeting in Clonberne on Nature Restoration Law
IFA President Francie Gorman is to attend a meeting in Clonberne on Nature Restoration Law.
Galway IFA County Executive is to hold the on-farm meeting to discuss how the law will impact farming in the county.
The meeting takes place tomorrow evening (Wed July 17) on the farm of Micheal Haverty in Clonberne at 6.30.
The IFA says the farm is very typical of peaty soils made into good agricultural land over the years.
Speakers from the National Parks and Wildlife Service, the IFA and Farm Peat will address the meeting.
Local Dáil deputies have also been invited and farmers are urged to attend.
