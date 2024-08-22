IFA Galway Chair says difficulties facing farmers particularly poignant this year
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Chair of the IFA, Stephen Canavan says the difficulties facing farmers are particularly poignant this year.
The Farm Survey Report for 2023 shows the average farming family has an income of less than 20 thousand euro per annum.
The Irish Farmers’ Association says the industry is facing multiple threats, and Budget 2025 is the ideal opportunity for the government to respond to that.
Speaking to Galway Talks, Galway Chair of the IFA Stephen Canavan says farmers are feeling the pinch from all angles:
