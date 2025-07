This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Marine Institute in Oranmore is celebrating the third anniversay of its flagship research vessel, the RV Tom Crean.

The iconic white and green vessel – designed for the challenging conditions of the Atlantic ocean – is often seen at Galway Harbour.

Over the past 3 years, the Tom Crean has sailed 103 thousand nautical miles and spent 864 days at sea.

Operations Manager Aodhán Fitzgerald explains what exactly the boat does all year round