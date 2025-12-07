Iconic pianist for Claregalway Castle

Maoin Cheoil na Gaillimhe is hosting a very special cultural event in Claregalway Castle this Sunday, featuring the internationally acclaimed Hungarian pianist Gergely Bogányi.

Presented in partnership with the Embassy of Hungary in Ireland, the concert will bring one of Europe’s most distinguished classical artists to Galway for an unforgettable evening of remarkable music.

Born in Vác, Hungary, into a family of musicians, Gergely Bogányi has long been recognised as one of the great pianists of his generation.

His early successes in major international competitions, including the prestigious Franz Liszt Competition in Budapest, helped establish his reputation as an interpreter of extraordinary depth and sensitivity.

Since then, Bogányi has performed on the world’s leading stages, admired for his expressive artistry, immaculate technique, and uniquely poetic sound.

In addition to his celebrated career as a performer, Bogányi is also known for his remarkable contribution to the evolution of the piano itself.

For more than fifteen years, he has led a bold and imaginative project to rethink the grand piano for modern audiences. The resulting instrument is widely admired for its sculptural beauty, its contemporary design, and the clarity and richness of its sound, a blend of artistry and innovation praised internationally as a new direction in piano performance.

For this Claregalway Castle performance, a Bogányi piano is being shipped specially from Hungary, marking a rare opportunity for Irish audiences to experience both the artist and his extraordinary instrument together.

Speaking ahead of the concert, Hugh Kelly, Director of Maoin Cheoil na Gaillimhe, said: “To welcome Gergely Bogányi to Claregalway Castle is an honour. His musicianship is exceptional, but the chance to hear him perform on his own groundbreaking piano makes this a truly unique occasion, one that I expect will never be repeated.”

Gergely Bogányi also expressed his excitement about the upcoming concert.

“I believe that music and imagination should always be evolving. Bringing my piano to Ireland for the first time, and performing in such a beautiful and historic castle, is something I am greatly looking forward to,” he said.

Tickets are limited due to the intimate setting of Claregalway Castle and are available on Eventbrite.

Pictured: Renowned Hungarian pianist, Gergely Boganyi, who is performing at Claregalway Castle this Sunday.