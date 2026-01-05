Iconic Galway bookstore reflects on busy year – and growing trend towards Irish writers

-
-
Author: Avril Horan
~ 3 minutes read
DEMAND for books written by Irish authors remains strong with customers actively seeking out Irish-published books, Irish-language titles, and local interest topics.
That’s according to Vinny Browne of Charlie Byrnes bookshop who notes a consistent trend towards Irish authors and publishers.
Overall, sales at the independent bookstore have been steady throughout the year, he says, stating it’s been “pretty good” despite spells of bad weather.
“We are happy enough,” he says as he reflects on 2025.
“The weather was against us at times during the year. There were a few days where sales dipped. But that was more because of the weather really than anything else. When push comes to shove everything balances out. That is what we were expecting.”
Christmas trading has been busy at the independent bookstore. Books by Hector Ó hEochagáin and Manchán Magan have sold strongly, while Druid Theatre’s 50 Year legacy by Patrick Lonergan is also top of the festive wish list, along with ‘Sunday Miscellany.’
However, Vinny is at pains to single out any title and prefers not to narrow down to bestseller culture. The shop is a treasure trove of genres with a broad selection for the most discerning bookworm.
“There is still a great interest in books, and it is great to see it,” he says.
“It’s in good shape at the moment and that is great. It’s hard to pick out the top sellers. We carry as much stock as we can and have as much choice as we can. People have a broad scope.”
There is little surprise that he identifies traffic congestion and parking as the main challenges for city centre retailers.
“Traffic and parking are the two biggest concerns,” he says.
“It is very difficult for people to do what they want to do. Particularly if the weather is bad, everyone is in their cars. It takes forever to do anything. And then the parking – that issue has been going on all year. None of that is good.”
He warned that the impact is not confined to Galway city residents. Customers from the wider region are increasingly opting not to travel in at all.
“Lots of people I know from North Clare will say Galway is tricky and they won’t go,” he explains. “It really is no help.”
Despite those pressures, he is optimistic about both the shop and the wider reading culture it serves.
Demand for Irish writing, he believes, reflects something deeper than seasonal trends.
“Overall, we are happy,” he says. “Onwards and upwards. The book has life in it yet. It will see us all out.”
Pictured: Author Tom O’Connell with his girlfriend Katelynn Delargy and her parents Des and Sarah at the recent launch of ‘Lichtenberg’, O’Connell’s debut novel, at Charlie Byrne’s bookshop. Photo: Brian Harding.
