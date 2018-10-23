Iconic country house looks set to lie empty after HSE pulls out

One of the most impressive country houses in Tuam, which is to be vacated shortly by the HSE West, is set to lie empty – because nobody wants to buy or lease it.

Toghermore House in Tuam, which was owned by the Burke family, has been used as a residential mental health centre for many before the HSE decided to close it down and move the residents out.

This is despite the fact that, in recent years, the HSE spent some €2 million in refurbishing the house by providing expensive chandeliers, murals and paintings along with the establishment of a workshop.

Local councillor Donagh Killilea has described it as ‘a disgrace’ that an iconic building that dates back to the 1700s has been ‘abandoned’ by the HSE without any confirmation of its future use.

“They have offered it to sporting clubs who are no interested and there was talk of it becoming an administrative centre for the HSE but this seemingly is not the case either. It is a great building and grounds going to waste.

“I have asked the HSE and they have currently no plans for it. I have a great fear that, similar to other buildings in Tuam that have been vacated, they will go to wrack and ruin. They will just become derelict sites,” Cllr Killilea said.

Several years ago, it was announced by the HSE West that they would spend around €1.5 million in acquiring three houses for mental health patients in Tuam – at the expense of one of the most iconic buildings in the town.

In recent years €2 million was spent in refurbishing Toghermore House, which used to accommodate eleven residents but now, according to Cllr Killilea, it houses just three.

The house boasts some exquisite chandeliers and over the past few of years has been transformed into one of the most luxurious centres for residential accommodation in the whole of the country.

Its impending closure has sparked outrage in the local community – especially as the house was donated by the then owner Bobby Burke to the town so that it could provide residential care for those with intellectual disabilities.

The house was threatened with closure back in 2013 when fire safety issues were identified but these were resolved after a short period of time but now Toghermore House is set to close permanently early in the New Year. There are fears that it will be left to fall into a dilapidated state.

Under the new move, it is planned to move the remaining residents from Toghermore House into a house in the town. However, this is the subject of a planning appeal by neighbouring residents.

Cllr Killilea has described the move as ‘a complete waste of public money’ and said that Toghermore House was in perfect condition to house the residents and he now fears for the future of the building.