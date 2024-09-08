Iconic Connemara figure launches memoir of experiences over a lifetime
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 2 minutes read
An iconic figure in community development work in Connemara has written his memoir which contains accounts of many projects and of his own varied experiences over a lifetime.
Michael O’ Neill’s book is entitled “Community -a time, place and people”.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
This is a story over 60 years in the making and brimming with accounts of one man’s efforts to turn the tide in his native Connemara.
In his youth, Michael O’ Neill, saw the young lifeblood of the area siphoned off by emigration.
With others he set about shaping a better future.
The list is almost endless – the Credit Union; 9 thatched cottages in Tullycross; converting the old Industrial School in Letterfrack into a beacon for the area; the building of a Teach Ceoil; a Furniture College, the rebirth of Comhaltas; Connemara Community Radio, the National Park and much more.
The victories and the setback and the hopes rekindled are in this book – and there is life itself.
From drama groups to midfield for the Renvyle team to the electric guitar as a member of a showband – Michael did it all.
He, and his late wife May, taught together in Eagles Nest school for many years.
The book is dedicated to her memory.
The post Iconic Connemara figure launches memoir of experiences over a lifetime appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Rescheduled “Hands Across The Corrib” Event takes place this afternoon
The much-anticipated Hands Across the Corrib event, organised by Corrib Beo, that was postponed l...
Six Candidates to contest Galway East Fine Gael Election Convention this evening
Fine Gael in Galway East will select its General Election candidate or candidates this evening at...
City Councillor welcomes confirmation on road safety improvement works
Fine Gael Councillor Eddie Hoare has welcomed confirmation from Galway City Council that major ro...
People urged to dip, swim or splash for cancer fundraiser day
People are being urged to splash out for breast cancer research next month — literally. The Na...
Friendly soccer match brings together locals, migrants and Travellers
A friendly soccer match with a difference was held in Oranmore last Friday, bringing together loc...
Connacht Backyard Ultra Event To Take Place in Clarinbridge
The All Ireland Backyard Ultra (BYU) Championship is coming to Galway when the official Connach...
Deputy expresses concern that ACRES Scheme is not delivering for farmers
Independent TD for East Galway Sean Canney has expressed concern the ACRES scheme as designed is ...
Gardai renews appeal in search for missing Castlerea teenager
Gardai have renewed their appeal in the search for a Roscommon teenager who was reported missing ...
Thousands expected to attend tomorrow’s Monivea Show
Crowds in the region of 4-5,000 are expected to be in Monivea for the Agricultural Show that will...