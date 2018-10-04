IBEC report finds city has highest concentrations of STEM graduates

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city has one of the country’s highest concentrations of STEM graduates.

According to a report compiled by business group IBEC, the city is also ranked second for the total number of third level graduates in the labour force.

The local economic indicators report aims to provide insights for future policy planning in various sectors including population, housing skills, broadband and travel.

The study finds that the West ranks lowest of all regions for broadband accessibility.

Indicators also reveal congestion is an ongoing issue as workers spend an average of 44 hours every year stuck in traffic.

