Ibec CEO says new city office displays confidence in businesses in West

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Ibec CEO says the opening of its new Galway city office displays a great confidence in the business community in the West.

Irish Business and Employers’ Confederation is Ireland’s largest lobby and business representative group.

Tuam native Danny McCoy officially opened the new office at Hibernian House on Eyre Square following its annual Budget meeting today.

He says the new office, centrally located, shows Ibec’s commitment to supporting business in the West.