HYDE sweeps the boards at the Irish Hotel Awards

Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
The HYDE Hotel were triumphant at the Irish Hotel Awards 2023 held on October 17 last. In all, the Galway city-centre hotel took home an incredible seven awards across a number of categories to complete an immensely successful evening.
Among the awards taken home by HYDE Hotel at the awards ceremony were both national and regional accolades, underlining how great the hotel’s appeal truly is.
The hotel, which is located on Forster Street, took home awards including The Best Designed Hotel in Ireland, Best City Hotel in Connacht, Best Hotel Restaurant in Ireland, and Best 3-Star Hotel in Ireland.
The awards won by HYDE Hotel were a glowing acknowledgement of the multifaceted appeal of this boho-chic hotel that offers a glam experience in the heart of the City of Tribes.
HYDE Hotel oozes an amazing aesthetic thanks to its unique style, and this is complemented by its chef-inspired cuisine, crafted beverages, incredible rooms, and its delightful location just off Eyre Square.
Speaking about the seven awards won by HYDE Hotel at the Irish Hotel Awards, General Manager Roisin McGee said:
“It’s fantastic to see HYDE Hotel being recognised at such a prestigious event. These awards are a testament to our entire team, their hard work, and their dedication to making HYDE the special hotel that it is. It’s also down to our customers who have supported us and appreciate our offerings – they give us the focus we love” said Roisin McGee, General Manager at HYDE.
“I’d also like to thank everyone at the Irish Hotel Awards for this platform – it’s amazing to see so many hospitality heroes being recognised under the one roof.”
The Irish Hotel Awards took place at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Sligo.
Pictured at the Irish Hotel Awards: Ross Lazaroo-Hood, Eveanna Ryan, Roisin McGee, Shane Smith, Kieran O’ Malley, Sitki Gelmen
