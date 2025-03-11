Hyde bar staff raise €15,000 for Galway Simon Community

-
The team at HYDE Bar in Galway has proudly raised an incredible €15,000 for their chosen charity, the Galway Simon Community. The fundraising efforts culminated in a spectacular charity evening, held in collaboration with one of Ireland’s top content creators, Rachel Gorry, and featuring a special appearance by renowned podcaster Alan Clarke.
The event commenced with a glamorous drinks reception, setting the tone for a night of elegance and generosity. Guests were treated to a delectable three-course meal, thoughtfully curated from HYDE Bar’s stunning menu, showcasing the venue’s commitment to exquisite dining and hospitality.
Adding to the fundraising efforts, HYDE Bar also hosted a highly successful pre-Christmas raffle, which featured an array of incredible prizes. Among the highlights was a €1,000 Brown Thomas voucher, along with a selection of other fantastic prizes that generated immense excitement and support.
General Manager Roisin McGee expressed immense pride in the entire HYDE Bar team, recognizing their dedication and hard work in achieving such a remarkable result. “The generosity and commitment shown by our staff, guests, and partners have been truly inspiring. Raising €15,000 for the Galway Simon Community is a testament to the spirit of giving and solidarity within our team and the wider community.”
HYDE Bar extends its heartfelt gratitude to all who contributed to making the event a phenomenal success, from the guests and supporters to the dedicated team members who worked tirelessly to bring it all together. This achievement reflects HYDE Bar’s ongoing commitment to giving back to the local community and supporting vital causes like the Galway Simon Community.
Pictured: Eveanna Ryan, Rachel Gorry, Alan Clarke in HYDE Bar for their annual charity dinner.
