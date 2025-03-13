Husband and wife duo looking forward to intimate gig in Gurteeny

The old cliché about the family that plays together, staying together, clearly holds true for Irish singer/songwriters Annie Kinsella and Kieran Goss – because the husband-and-wife duo have been together on and off the stage for several years now.

Their debut album together, Oh, The Starlings, brought plenty of critical acclaim – described by no less an icon than Rodney Crowell as: “So good, it’s heartbreaking… the record itself feels like an old friend.”

And they are on their way to Galway to play an intimate gig in the wonderful surrounds of the Corner Stone House in Gurteeny, Garry Gorman’s pub and live music venue near Woodford, this Friday night at 8.30pm.

“Even though Annie and I have worked together musically in the past, working as a duo has a different energy and the audience can expect to hear a lot more of Annie,” says Kieran.

“It’s a duo show, so we’ll be sharing lead duties. We like to give a bit of background about the songs, so we’ll be sharing that onstage too,” adds Annie.

The set list will obviously centre on their critically acclaimed album – but it will also feature loads from Kieran’s impressive back catalogue, not least his work with Francis Black back in the nineties.

Their eponymous album, released on Dara Records in 1992, was packed with hits like Fallin’ (I’ve Just Seen a Face); Everybody Loves a Lover; Wall of Tears, and their version of Joan Armatrading’s Weakness in Me for starters.

The man from Mayobridge in Co Down has continues to enhance his musical reputation in the decades since – and the release of Oh, The Starlings with his Roscommon-born wife has been rightly described as a work of art with poetry and melody at its heart.

It was recorded in New York in collaboration with eight-time Grammy winning engineer and mixer Kevin Killen, who has worked with luminaries like David Bowie, Peter Gabriel, U2 and Elvis Costello in the past.

“He’s a brilliant engineer and mixer with landmark records on his CV like Peter Gabriel’s ‘So’, and nine or ten Bowie albums,” reveals Kieran.

“When we got to the studio, we already knew the songs we wanted to record and the musicians we wanted to work with, but Kevin’s talent and experience in the studio was invaluable.”

“I love great melodies and I’m a fan of well-honed lyrics and good stories. I also love poetry. Many of the songs on the album are like complete three-minute movies,” adds Annie.

The Irish Times called it ‘quite simply stunning. Great songs, beautiful harmonies and an artistic triumph’.

Time Out magazine was equally effusive: “Individually, they are both gifted singers but when they sing together, magic happens… the harmonies, the chemistry… just sublime.”

You can judge for yourself at the Corner Stone tomorrow (Friday) night. Tickets are on sale via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/kieran-goss-annie-kinsella-tickets-1061104826099?aff=ebdsshios

Pictured: Annie Kinsella and Kieran Goss…debut date at the Corner Stone House in Gurteeny this Friday night.