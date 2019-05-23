Hurlers searching for best form ahead of home battle with Wexford

THE locals are getting a little restless. Ahead of Sunday’s crunch home Leinster hurling championship round-robin tie against Wexford (4pm), the jury is out on the current state of the Galway team.

Without Joe Canning, the Tribesmen laboured to an unimpressive win over minnows Carlow – a team Kilkenny had beaten in ten minutes last Sunday – in the opening round at Pearse Stadium on a day All-Star defender Daithí Burke was also an absentee.

With Joseph Cooney and Jonathan Glynn still acclimatising themselves on their return from foreign soil and the form of several other 2017 All-Ireland heroes something of a concern, Galway haven’t really motored so far this year.

On the other hand, opponents Wexford have yet to crack the code since Galway arrived in the province in 2009, but they represent dangerous foes, especially after letting a winning hand slip deep into injury time against Dublin at Parnell Park last Sunday.

Under Davy Fitzgerald, they remain loyal to the sweeper despite the frustrations of Wexford supporters and will be reeved up to halt a series of championship losses to Galway. Something has to give in Salthill.