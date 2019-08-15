Hurlers scale new heights!

It’s every hurler’s dream to scale the heights in Croke Park – but most of them don’t think of starting their journey from the roof!

However 90 members of Cappataggle GAA club are planning just that next weekend – abseiling down onto the hallowed Croke Park turf, in a fundraiser for East Galway & Midlands Cancer Support Centre.

Former Galway hurler Damien Joyce will be one of those taking part on Friday week, August 23, and the long serving Cappataggle star is looking forward to the challenge.

“It’s a novel thing to do and it’s an experience more than anything else. There has been a great interest in it,” he says.

On the day the participants will complete a skywalk where they will be able to look out over the roof of Croke Park which is 17 storeys high.

After this they will be provided with training and instructions before they receive their equipment. They will then descend almost 150ft onto the hallowed turf.

Damien Joyce says that the club are delighted to be able to raise funds for the East Galway & Midlands Cancer Support Centre.

Connacht rugby players Sean O’Brien and Ultan Dillane will be abseiling also as they are patrons for the Ballinasloe-based charity.

Donations can also be made through their iDonate page https://www.idonate.ie/

fundraiser/11381028_cappataggle-hurling-club–s-page.html.

