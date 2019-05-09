Hurlers go to Hollywood!

Former Galway All-Ireland winning captain Joe Connolly is to star as the Bull McCabe in a ‘remake’ of the Field – part of a cast that also includes fellow hurling heroes Noel Lane and Iggy Clarke, as well as a host of football legends including TJ Gilmore, Gay McManus, Seamus McHugh, Jimmy Duggan and Gay Mitchell.

It’s one of seven short movies to be remade as part of a massive fundraiser for Galway Hospice, which hit the big screen at the Clayton Hotel on Friday week, May 17.

In all, 80-or-so budding thespians are set to be catapulted into the spotlight; casting their day jobs aside for a taste of Hollywood action, the casts and crews have been busily preparing for what promises to be a night to remember.

In addition to hilarious scenes from The Field, there are new versions of Fr Ted, Waking Ned Devine, Sister Act, Forrest Gump, The Snapper and Rocky.

Tickets are €30 each and are available from Galway Hospice Reception, through Eventbrite, from the Galway Hospice Fundraising Department (091 770 868) or from any of those taking part in the fundraiser.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.