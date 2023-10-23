Hundreds without power in Loughrea and Kilcolgan

Around 200 customers are without power in areas of Loughrea and Kilcolgan.

Crews have been working to restore faults in the area, with hundreds more in both areas affected this morning.





The interruption is likely due to the impacts of a Status Yellow Rain warning, which remains in place for Galway until 6PM.

ESB has apologised for the loss of supply, and is hoping to have power restored to all by 3PM.

