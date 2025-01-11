Hundreds turn out to ensure great start to South Galway OT 2025

More than 150 adults and children got their New Year off to the healthiest start – by embarking on a six-week health and fitness journey that will take them along the picturesque Gort River Walk.

Despite the frosty weather, participants in South Galway OT 2025 enjoyed a fresh and invigorating walk through the town on Saturday morning – guided by the 15 dedicated SGOT 2025 Leaders and escorted by Gort’s Community Garda.

The event has already seen an impressive turnout, with over 370 participants now signed up for what promises to be an action-packed six weeks.

The programme offers a variety of activities designed to promote health and well-being, including family hikes and trails, pole walking, active living classes, yoga, gym sessions, and a castle walking series.

Fitness enthusiasts can also look forward to the Couch to 5K and 5 to 10K running programs, along with a few sea dips for the brave.

Children are not left out, as they will have the opportunity to try hip hop dance, fitness classes, and even learn some camogie and hurling skills alongside their parents.

“We’re thrilled to see such a positive response from the community,” said Marie Rohan, one of the leaders of South Galway OT.

“The enthusiasm and commitment from everyone involved are truly inspiring, and we can’t wait to see the progress over the next six weeks.”

For those interested in joining, it’s not too late! You can check out St Colman’s Camogie Club’s social media pages for more information and updates on how to get involved.

Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just starting your fitness journey, there’s something for everyone in South Galway OT 2025.

Pictured: SGOT Leader Bernie Keehan setting the pace!