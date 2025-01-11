Hundreds turn out to ensure great start to South Galway OT 2025

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
More than 150 adults and children got their New Year off to the healthiest start – by embarking on a six-week health and fitness journey that will take them along the picturesque Gort River Walk.
Despite the frosty weather, participants in South Galway OT 2025 enjoyed a fresh and invigorating walk through the town on Saturday morning – guided by the 15 dedicated SGOT 2025 Leaders and escorted by Gort’s Community Garda.
The event has already seen an impressive turnout, with over 370 participants now signed up for what promises to be an action-packed six weeks.
The programme offers a variety of activities designed to promote health and well-being, including family hikes and trails, pole walking, active living classes, yoga, gym sessions, and a castle walking series.
Fitness enthusiasts can also look forward to the Couch to 5K and 5 to 10K running programs, along with a few sea dips for the brave.
Children are not left out, as they will have the opportunity to try hip hop dance, fitness classes, and even learn some camogie and hurling skills alongside their parents.
“We’re thrilled to see such a positive response from the community,” said Marie Rohan, one of the leaders of South Galway OT.
“The enthusiasm and commitment from everyone involved are truly inspiring, and we can’t wait to see the progress over the next six weeks.”
For those interested in joining, it’s not too late! You can check out St Colman’s Camogie Club’s social media pages for more information and updates on how to get involved.
Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just starting your fitness journey, there’s something for everyone in South Galway OT 2025.
Pictured: SGOT Leader Bernie Keehan setting the pace!
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Galway Gardai involved in romance fraud arrest in Dublin
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardai have arrested a man in Dublin as part of an on...
Galway Schools win eight awards at the BT Young Scientist and Technology exhibition
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIt was a special day for three students from Presenta...
UHG becomes first public hospital to employ cutting edge new cardiac procedure
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUHG has become the first public hospital in Ireland t...
Permissions indicate rise in housing construction
The number of planning permissions granted by Galway County Council in the third quarter of 2024 ...
West dodges worst of the winter weather
GALWAY and the West of Ireland escaped the brunt of the Arctic weather last weekend that impacted...
Call for clampdown on ‘reckless’ parking by ATU students in nearby estates
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA city councillor is calling for a clampdown on what ...
Galway's public hospitals remain under significant pressure heading into the weekend
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway's public hospitals remain under significant pr...
Three arrested and drugs and guns seized as part of investigation into Ballinasloe burglary
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThree men have been arrested and drugs and guns have ...
Gort Draft Local Area Plan goes on public display
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Draft Gort Local Area Plan 2025-2031is now on pub...