Hundreds still without power in Galway after Storm Debi
There are still hundreds of households without power across Galway this morning after Storm Debi.
ESB Networks, Irish Water and several other agencies have been working flat-out to repair damage around the country.
The areas still suffering power outages today include Gort, Tuam, Athenry, Kilcolgan and Ballinasloe.
ESB expects to have electricity restored to most areas by midday
