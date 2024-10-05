Hundreds of volunteers turn out for Galway’s Big Beach Clean Weekend

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
An impressive three tonnes of litter were removed by over 500 volunteers across County Galway during the recent Big Beach Clean Weekend which took place at the end of last month.
That was part of a record number of over 600 clean-ups organised by over 15,000 volunteers who removed over 95 tonnes of litter nationwide – making this Clean Coasts’ largest clean-up event yet.
Galway saw around 30 groups in action across the county – including the Lettermullen Tidy Towns Group who had 20 volunteers pick up almost 120kg of litter in Caladh Gholaim on one Sunday afternoon.
Claddagh National School and Galway Atlantaquaria conducted a Big Beach Clean on Grattan Beach in Satlhill – collecting 25kg of litter altogether!
The Big Beach Clean is an annual call to action that runs as part of the International Coastal Cleanup (ICC), operated internationally by Ocean Conservancy and invites communities and volunteers around the country to remove litter from around the Irish coast after the end of the bathing season.
Each year this initiative is also an opportunity for Big Beach Clean volunteers to get involved in a worldwide citizen science project, which entails collecting the amount and types of litter on Irish beaches and filling in Clean Coasts’ Marine Litter Data Cards to share with Ocean Conservancy, help heighten awareness about the issue of marine litter serving as an indicator of the magnitude of the problem and help shape future policies and campaigns.
In 2023, the top three items recorded during the Big Beach Clean weekend were plastic caps and bottles, cigarette butts and food wrappers.
Data from the International Coastal Cleanup has led to policies banning single-use plastics like bags, straws, and utensils, and has influenced global efforts to reduce ocean pollution.
It has contributed to international agreements, national waste management reforms, and extended producer responsibility programs. These findings also support initiatives like littering fines, improved recycling, and the promotion of a circular economy. Additionally, the data helps raise public awareness and drive educational programs on sustainable practices to protect marine ecosystems.
An Taisce Clean Coasts Programme Manager Bronagh Moore said they were delighted to see so many volunteers and community groups across the country take part in The Big Beach Clean.
“This year’s event was the largest yet and is a powerful reminder of the collective impact we can make when we work together,” she said.
“The dedication and support of all of these groups is hugely inspiring and we thank each and every one of them for their contribution,” she added.
Pictured: Volunteers from Claddagh National School and Galway Atlantiquaria after their Big Beach Clean on Grattan Beach.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Scoil Samhraidh an Phiarsaigh delves into history, folklore, sport and dance
Words and photo: Seán Ó Mainnín History, debate, folklore, sport and dance were some of the in...
Software company hosts Volunteering Recognition Day with Junior Achievement Ireland
A leading developer of mathematical computing software with offices in Galway, held its Volunteer...
St Thomas’ stay on track in bid to make hurling history
St. Thomas’ 2-21 Craughwell 1-13 By Eanna O’Reilly at Kenny Park DEFENDING champions St....
Cars take back seat as bus plan passed
The BusConnects Cross-City Link has been given the go-ahead by An Bord Pleanála — the first major...
Connacht rise from the dead for stunning bonus point win
Connacht 36 Sharks 30 By JOHN FALLON at Dexcom Stadium CONNACHT have certainly been the ...
League title dream ended for below-par Galway Utd
Galway United 0 Shelbourne1 By Mike Rafferty at Eamonn Deacy Park FOR the third time thi...
High-flying Galway United the forgotten team in league title talk
THEY couldn’t possibly, could they? I mean, all the loose talk in recent weeks has been about an ...
Runner’s quest to honour dad
A North Galway woman is tackling the Galway Bay Half Marathon this weekend to raise funds for tho...
Talk on the collapse of Tuam Bank
The events surrounding the collapse of Lord ffrench’s Bank of Tuam and Dublin in 1814 is the them...