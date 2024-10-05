Hundreds of volunteers turn out for Galway’s Big Beach Clean Weekend

An impressive three tonnes of litter were removed by over 500 volunteers across County Galway during the recent Big Beach Clean Weekend which took place at the end of last month.

That was part of a record number of over 600 clean-ups organised by over 15,000 volunteers who removed over 95 tonnes of litter nationwide – making this Clean Coasts’ largest clean-up event yet.

Galway saw around 30 groups in action across the county – including the Lettermullen Tidy Towns Group who had 20 volunteers pick up almost 120kg of litter in Caladh Gholaim on one Sunday afternoon.

Claddagh National School and Galway Atlantaquaria conducted a Big Beach Clean on Grattan Beach in Satlhill – collecting 25kg of litter altogether!

The Big Beach Clean is an annual call to action that runs as part of the International Coastal Cleanup (ICC), operated internationally by Ocean Conservancy and invites communities and volunteers around the country to remove litter from around the Irish coast after the end of the bathing season.

Each year this initiative is also an opportunity for Big Beach Clean volunteers to get involved in a worldwide citizen science project, which entails collecting the amount and types of litter on Irish beaches and filling in Clean Coasts’ Marine Litter Data Cards to share with Ocean Conservancy, help heighten awareness about the issue of marine litter serving as an indicator of the magnitude of the problem and help shape future policies and campaigns.

In 2023, the top three items recorded during the Big Beach Clean weekend were plastic caps and bottles, cigarette butts and food wrappers.

Data from the International Coastal Cleanup has led to policies banning single-use plastics like bags, straws, and utensils, and has influenced global efforts to reduce ocean pollution.

It has contributed to international agreements, national waste management reforms, and extended producer responsibility programs. These findings also support initiatives like littering fines, improved recycling, and the promotion of a circular economy. Additionally, the data helps raise public awareness and drive educational programs on sustainable practices to protect marine ecosystems.

An Taisce Clean Coasts Programme Manager Bronagh Moore said they were delighted to see so many volunteers and community groups across the country take part in The Big Beach Clean.

“This year’s event was the largest yet and is a powerful reminder of the collective impact we can make when we work together,” she said.

“The dedication and support of all of these groups is hugely inspiring and we thank each and every one of them for their contribution,” she added.

Pictured: Volunteers from Claddagh National School and Galway Atlantiquaria after their Big Beach Clean on Grattan Beach.