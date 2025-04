This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Hundreds of teachers from across the country are expected in the city tomorrow for the INTO Annual Congress.

The event takes place at the Galmont Hotel from tomorrow until Wednesday.

Among the attendees will be Education Minister Helen McEntee, who will also address a FORSA conference in Salthill later in the week.

The event will also be livestreamed on the INTO website starting tomorrow afternoon at 2pm.