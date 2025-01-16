Hundreds of kids flock to annual Teddy Bear Hospital at University of Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Fun isn’t usually a word we’d associate with hospitals.

But it’s certainly the best way to describe a very special event that got underway today at University of Galway – the annual Teddy Bear Hospital.

There’s no ailment that doctors there can’t solve – ranging from broken legs in swing accidents and tummy aches from eating too many sweets, to brain infections and ears broken by bad singing.

And hundreds of kids arrived this morning with teddys of all sizes, shapes and colours – for the opening of the two-day event.

David Nevin and Chloe Nolan went along to find out what was wrong with some of the Teddys in attendance.