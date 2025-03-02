Hundreds of homes still without phones one month on from Storm Éowyn

Hundreds of homes across rural Galway were still without landline phones and broadband this week – one month on from Storm Éowyn.

At the monthly meeting of Galway County Council, councillors demanded that representatives Eir come before them and “face the music” as they slammed the utility provider for its “disgraceful” response to the historic storm.

There were claims rural Galway was being “forgotten about” – the elderly left without a means of getting help in an emergency, while remote workers were left in the lurch with no end to the misery in sight.

Councillors had been told it was likely to take a further three weeks before all affected customers were sorted, but Conamara South-based Councillor Pádraig Mac an Iomaire (FG) said he had his doubts.

“The ESB did their job. They had their crews out straight after the storm, but Eir don’t have enough crews.

“The fella that called to my house told be there was 844 jobs to be done between twelve lads,” he said.

Cllr Ollie Turner (FG) said the numbers without a service could be far worse than Eir even realised, as they were only counting those who had reported a fault.

“My 89-year-old mother is without a phone. She was landed with an Eir phone bill. She’s been without it for three weeks and has been told she will be without it for three more.

“When she made enquiries, she was told she didn’t log the fault. When you have no mobile phone, no broadband, no phone – how would you log it?,” said the Tuam area councillor.

Conamara North Councillor, Gerry King (FF), said older people had been left without personal safety alarms, also known as panic buttons or pendants.

“They [Eir] have basically left us high and dry. I think they really don’t give a damn. We have elderly people left wondering today what they would do if anything was to happen to them – how would they call anyone?

“They may not have a mobile phone; the pendants were their only lifeline and they’re not working,” said Cllr King.

Prior to the storm, Councillors invited Eir representatives to attend a meeting of County Council.

Their response, which was sent on February 2, after the storm, declined and said, “Eir is a private company”. It directed councillors to email if they wished to raise “specific issues”.

Cathaoirleach, Cllr Martina Kinane (FF), expressed disappointment at this response.

“That’s a mindboggling response to Galway County Council in this very serious situation,” she said.

Early estimates suggest the City Council faces a bill of €15 million, but County Chief Executive, Liam Conneally, said it was too early to count the cost in the county.

Director of Services Uinsinn Finn said the Council was going to carry out an internal review of their response to the storm, taking in the impact of three red-warning events this winter.

Pictured: Damage…a tree blown down beside Salthill Park during Storm Éowyn. Photo: Joe O’Shaughnessy.