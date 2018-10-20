Hundreds of city homes remain without power

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Several hundred homes in the city remain without power this morning.
It’s due to a fault which occured shortly before 9 – and is primarily affecting the Headford Road area.
The outage initially affected two thousand homes, but crews have restored service to the majority of households.
Several hundred homes are still without power – and supply is expected to be fully restored by around lunch-time.
