Hundreds of business leaders to attend Friday's University of Galway summit

Hundreds of business leaders are expected to flock to University of Galway for this Friday’s Business Summit.

It’s returning for a third year, and aims to showcase how business leaders navigate the future of business with a focus on leadership, cybersecurity and AI.

The keynote address will be delivered by Chief Executive Officer of Portwest, Harry Hughes.

Approximately 400 national and international business leaders will attend the event, which is taking place on campus this Friday from 9am to 1.30pm.