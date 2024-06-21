Hundreds of artists to visit Galway this weekend for fifth annual Uke Fest

Hundreds of artists are expected to visit Galway this weekend for the fifth annual Uke Fest.

Last year over 500 artists from all over the world attended the city event, with this year promising a similar turnout.





Workshops, activities and performances from renowned artists will take place throughout the Latin Quarter from Friday June 21st to Sunday June 23rd.

Events taking place include a flashmob on Shop Street and a concert from Dead Mans Uke, with some events ticketed with an admission fee.

