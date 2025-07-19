Hundreds of all ages turn out to enjoy National Play Day in Tuam’s Palace Grounds

Families from across Galway gathered to mark National Play Day recently – and to celebrate this year’s theme, “The Power of Play,” with a wide range of inclusive and engaging activities.

Over 400 turned out at the Palace Grounds in Tuam, for an afternoon – organised by the Galway Sports Partnership, in collaboration with Galway County Council – which was filled with laughter, creativity, and community spirit.

The event highlighted local cheerleading club ACE High Cheerleading and Gymnastics who recently struck bronze – a first ever medal at a World Cheerleading Championships.

From the talented and skilled team at Galway Community Circus to the rhythm of Drumadore, the event offered something for everyone.

Children enjoyed nature-based play, garden games, basketball, tennis, orienteering, cricket, a sensory area, Gliondar face painting and stilt walkers —all designed to promote fun, games, and family connection.

A special highlight of the day was the more than 300 ice creams enjoyed by attendees, adding a sweet touch to an already joyful celebration!

The organisers extend a special thank you to the Civil Defence, who provided First Aid cover on the day, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

“Play is a cornerstone of community life, and events like this help foster creativity, connection, and well-being among our youngest citizens,” said Galway County Council Director of Services Michael Owens.

Garda Petrina Devery from Community Policing, who was in attendance on the day, was also loud in her praise for the event.

“National Play Day was a fantastic family focused event promoting play and recreation opportunities for young people of all ages,” she said.

And Eleanor Loftus, Sport Inclusion & Disability Officer at Galway Sports Partnership, expressed her gratitude to all who make it work.

“Thank you so much to the families, volunteers and providers who came to Tuam for National Play Day,” she said.

“It was great to showcase a wide range of activities which were inclusive of all ages and abilities. We look forward to hosting National Play Day in a different location in Galway in 2026!”

Pictured: Daniel and Tyler McDermott, Tuam at a drumming workshop by Drumadore at National Play Day at the Palace Grounds, Tuam organised by Galway County Council and Galway Sports Partnership.