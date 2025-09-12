Hundreds expected for two-day Irish Road Hauliers conference in Salthill

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Hundreds are expected to gather in Salthill over the next two days for the Irish Road Haulage Association conference.

The annual event celebrated its 50th year in 2023, with more than 700 attending the event in Killarney.

Hauliers across the country will gather at The Galway Bay Hotel to lay out their stall for Budget 2026, and to discuss the issues the industry is facing.

The main conference speech will be delivered by President of the Irish Road Haulage Association Ger Hyland on Saturday night, September 13th.