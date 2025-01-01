Hundreds brave the cold to join COPE Galway’s Christmas swim
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Hundreds of swimmers, dippers and supporters gathered in Salthill on a mild and misty Christmas morning for the annual COPE Galway Christmas Day Swim.
Vibrant t-shirts and woolly hats turned the Galway Bay waters a festive crimson as the families, individuals and teams braving the cold sea took the plunge to raise funds for COPE Galway’s homeless, domestic abuse and senior support services.
Now in its 35th year, this annual ritual embodies Galway’s community spirit and generosity and is an opportunity for family and friends to connect and enjoy the festive atmosphere. Many were home for the holiday from far flung places like Germany, Australia and Chicago.
The Garlick family, visiting from Victoria, Australia, said: “We are just back from trekking in Nepal – getting in this cold sea was definitely harder!”
Another participant shared their motivation for signing up to brave the cold: “Christmas Day just isn’t right if we don’t start off with the morning swim at Blackrock – we have been doing this for years! It’s lovely to meet up and to do something for COPE Galway, and just be part of the buzz at Blackrock. They’re a fantastic local charity that do so much for the community – we’re just delighted to be part of it.”
Lynia O’Brien, Fundraising Manager at COPE Galway, thanked the participants and gave special mention to the volunteers and supporters who helped make the event such a success. “Over 50 volunteers gave up their time today – from lifeguards and emergency teams, to coffee makers and bucket shakers – they epitomise Galway’s community spirit. We are so grateful to them for going the extra mile to help make this a safe and enjoyable community event today.”
She said that children, young people and adults of all ages and backgrounds in Galway reied on COPE Galway’s essential services every day, all year round – not just at Christmas
“Funds raised allow our professional teams to give some comfort during their time of crisis. Last year, we provided crucial homeless, domestic abuse and senior support services for almost 3,500 people in our community who needed our support.
“We are deeply grateful to the Galway people, whose incredible generosity and support allows us to continue to provide these essential services and to have a direct and meaningful impact for people in Galway who need our support,” Lynia O’Brien added.
Pictured: The Garlick family from Victoria, Australia, braving the cold to join in the COPE Galway Christmas Day Swim.
More like this:
Neighbour challenges green light for mast off the Cappagh Road, Barna
An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála against the granting of planning permission for a...
‘Lazarus’ Crowe flies again
The return of Lazarus was referenced in City Hall recently as Michael John Crowe was co-opted bac...
Documentary Carna an Cheoil agus na nAmhrán to air on New Year's day
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn evocative documentary through the musical and cult...
Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe second most overcrowded in the country today
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPortiuncula Hospital is the second most overcrowded f...
Gardaí investigate criminal damage at city's oldest jewellery shop
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are investigating criminal damage at Galway ci...
13 names of Galway interest to contest Seanad elections
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM13 names of Galway interest are to contest the Seanad...
Armed raid by gang of three on house in Ballinasloe over Christmas
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMNo arrests have yet been made in connection with an a...
Gardaí investigate assaults in city centre and Salthill over Christmas weekend
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are investigating assaults in the city centre ...
Galway has country's oldest farm holders according to CSO
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway has the country's oldest farm holders accordin...