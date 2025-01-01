Hundreds brave the cold to join COPE Galway’s Christmas swim

Hundreds of swimmers, dippers and supporters gathered in Salthill on a mild and misty Christmas morning for the annual COPE Galway Christmas Day Swim.

Vibrant t-shirts and woolly hats turned the Galway Bay waters a festive crimson as the families, individuals and teams braving the cold sea took the plunge to raise funds for COPE Galway’s homeless, domestic abuse and senior support services.

Now in its 35th year, this annual ritual embodies Galway’s community spirit and generosity and is an opportunity for family and friends to connect and enjoy the festive atmosphere. Many were home for the holiday from far flung places like Germany, Australia and Chicago.

The Garlick family, visiting from Victoria, Australia, said: “We are just back from trekking in Nepal – getting in this cold sea was definitely harder!”

Another participant shared their motivation for signing up to brave the cold: “Christmas Day just isn’t right if we don’t start off with the morning swim at Blackrock – we have been doing this for years! It’s lovely to meet up and to do something for COPE Galway, and just be part of the buzz at Blackrock. They’re a fantastic local charity that do so much for the community – we’re just delighted to be part of it.”

Lynia O’Brien, Fundraising Manager at COPE Galway, thanked the participants and gave special mention to the volunteers and supporters who helped make the event such a success. “Over 50 volunteers gave up their time today – from lifeguards and emergency teams, to coffee makers and bucket shakers – they epitomise Galway’s community spirit. We are so grateful to them for going the extra mile to help make this a safe and enjoyable community event today.”

She said that children, young people and adults of all ages and backgrounds in Galway reied on COPE Galway’s essential services every day, all year round – not just at Christmas

“Funds raised allow our professional teams to give some comfort during their time of crisis. Last year, we provided crucial homeless, domestic abuse and senior support services for almost 3,500 people in our community who needed our support.

“We are deeply grateful to the Galway people, whose incredible generosity and support allows us to continue to provide these essential services and to have a direct and meaningful impact for people in Galway who need our support,” Lynia O’Brien added.

Pictured: The Garlick family from Victoria, Australia, braving the cold to join in the COPE Galway Christmas Day Swim.