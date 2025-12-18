Huge turn-out as President comes home for launch of Shantalla’s history

The protocols were observed, as a clearway was somehow mined through the jam-packed ballroom of the Clybaun Hotel – as it seemed the entire community of Shantalla came out to welcome back their President on a historic night for the people and the parish.

This was Catherine Connolly back among her own to join in the massive celebration to launch Tom Nally’s major new 400-page book, the Story of Shantalla in the Words of its People – but this was also a homecoming for the woman who grew up among them.

“Uachtarán nua na hÉireann; Uachtarán uimhir a deich,” as Tom Nally announced her – but most of all, he said, “an cailín as Bóthar Fursey”.

Modestly taking her place among her own, she left the stage to the book’s editor until it was formally launched – and then she stood for hugs and handshakes for well over an hour as everyone lined up to get their photo taken with the woman the country knows as their President but her own will always know as the girl from Fursey Road.

Before that President Connolly was presented with an original sculpture, the work of multi-talented local artist Gay Farrell, who had fashioned a beautiful bouquet of roses from iron.

The official launch of the book was left to one of Shantalla’s oldest citizens, 85-year-old Dominic Joyce from St Enda’s Road.

“He’s still the oldest plumber and heating contractor in Galway – but he’ s not on call tonight!” joked Tom.

The book itself is exactly as it is described in the title – the history of Shantalla told in words and photographs written and supplied by the residents themselves.

“We had 20 photographs the first night; we ended up with over 1,200 but we had only room for 800,” Tom Nally told his neighbours.

It’s the story of one of Galway’s first Corporation estates, where building started in the War years during the mid-forties; today it boasts just under 400 houses and around 3,000 inhabitants across its twelve roads.

All feature in the book – Ashe Road, Carrick Road, Coleman’s Road, Colmcille Road, Costello Road, Davis Road, Enda’s Road, Fursey Road, McDara Road, O’Conaire Road, O’Flaherty Road, Reddington Road – and all were represented at Friday night’s launch.

“Never in our wildest dreams when we had our first meeting could we ever have expected over 600 people here tonight,” said Tom Nally, as he told the story of how the book came to pass.

“First man I approached was one of the most respected men in Shantalla, Dominic Joyce on Enda’s Road; then Terry Casey down the road; down to MacDara Road to ask Noreen Collins who works in Charlie Byrne’s; onto Fursey Road and met Trevor Sherry; Colmcille Road for Mike O’Neill and his vast knowledge of Shantalla; Davis Road and Gerry Warde was the man in place there; Bridie Thornton in Ashe Road.

“When we came to the first meeting all we had was a few photographs and a few people that were willing to work.

“Bridie brought a good friend of hers, Anne-Marie Lynch – and while I thank all of the committee, I know I can say that this night would not have happened if it wasn’t for Bridie and Anne Marie – two of Shantalla’s finest.”

Pictured: Tom Nally, Hugh Grehan and his wife Mary of Atlantic Print and Design, and committee members Bridie Thornton and Ann Marie Butler, all of Shantalla, at the launch of The Story of Shantalla – in the Words of its People, in the Clybaun Hotel, Knocknacarra.

He also thanked Galway City Council for the Community, Action, Inclusion, Regeneration, Development and Environment (CAIRDE) grant which he said went about a third of the way to paying for the project.

“We still have a big debt to pay Hugh Grehan and Atlantic Print for the wonderful job they did on the book – and when that debt is paid all the profits will go to Cancer Care West. They have their headquarters in Shantalla, and we are duty bound to help them in every way we can,” he said.

The army of residents were joined by a host of dignitaries, in addition to the President and her husband Brian McEnery. They were led by Deputy Mayor Cllr John McDonagh, Minister of State Noel Grealish, Deputy John Connolly, Senator Seán Kyne, Cllr Donal Lyons, Cllr Eddie Hoare, Cllr Eibhlín Seoighthe and Cllr Helen Ogbu among others.

Also present was Bobby Burke, Life President of the Galwaymen’s Association in London and famously the owner of Bobbyjo, winner of both the Irish and English Grand Nationals.

He was there because, as Tom explained, his mother was Nally from Moylough.

And he didn’t come alone because among the party from the Association were Treasurer Barbara Connaughton Edwards, originally from Loughrea, and Secretary Colleen Conneely Lynott, a native of Renvyle. The books sold like hot cakes, making their way to every home in Shantalla and as presents for those with Shantalla roots now a long way from home.

“We’re proud as a committee of this project,” said Tom Nally.

“There weren’t many stumbling blocks along the way but stumbling blocks that were there just became steppingstones on our way to finish a project that we are so proud of – and that the people of Shantalla will be equally so.”

Pictured: Gay Farrell with President Catherine Connolly after he presented her with one of his sculptures at the launch of The Story of Shantalla. photos: Joe O’Shaughnessy.