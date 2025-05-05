Huge drop in Galway house sales

Published:
-
-
Author: Brendan Carroll
~ 3 minutes read
The number of homes available to buy in Galway has plummeted this year — at the same time as prices continue to rise for those that do come to the market, a new report reveals.
There were almost one-fifth fewer homes sold in the city and county in the first three months of this year than were sold during the same period last year.
But median house prices were up by 5% in Galway as a whole — with double that increase in the city area.
January to March of 2025 was the slowest first quarter for sales in Galway since the start of the decade, according to the latest Geowox Housing Market Report.
A total of 426 houses were sold during the quarter, down 18% on last year’s first three months of sales (518) and much fewer still than in Q1 2023 (633) and Q1 2020 (559). The report does not include figures for 2021 or 2022, when market activity was slowed by the Covid pandemic.
The vast majority of those sales in Galway in the early months of this year were existing houses — only one-in-ten, or 43 of them, were new houses.
In Galway City, just 88 homes changed hands between January and March, a 25% drop on the number recorded during the same months last year — more than six times the 4% drop in sales nationally.
By comparison, sales of homes in other cities actually rose — by 3% in Dublin, 4% in Cork and 3% in Limerick, with Waterford City sales falling by a much more modest 4%.
Meanwhile, house prices continued to rise — by 5% in Galway as a whole, bringing the median selling price to €330,000, an increase of €15,000 over the year.
But price increases in the city were greater, rising by 10% to a median price of €422,000 … meaning that buyers are paying on average €37,000 more for a home than this time last year.
It continues a trend that has seen median city prices rise by 48% since 2020 — a shocking difference of €137,000 in the space of five years. The picture is not much better in the county as a whole, with prices up €97,000 in the period.
Nationally, median prices rose by 10% in the first three months of this year, with homes having a BER rating of A or B fetching a premium.
Geowox’s Head of data, Marco Giardina, said: “Median prices are steadily rising, while energy-efficient and new homes continue to command hefty premiums.”
Pictured: Marco Giardina, Geowox’s Head of data: “Median prices are steadily rising, while energy-efficient and new homes continue to command hefty premiums.”
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Concern additional rail infrastructure has not been included for the development of Galway City in the National Planning Framework.
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMConcern has been expressed that additional rail infra...
Galway RNLI encourages the mile a day in May fundraising initiative
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Galway RNLI is encouraging everyone to run a mile...
Galway involvement yields success in All-Ireland Amateur Confined Drama Finals in Claremorris
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere was success at the individual and group level a...
Ballyforan facility seen as a game-changer for tourism along Galway/Roscommon border
A ONE million euro plus Greenway route through a famous bog close to Ballyforan village on the Ga...
Cathaoirleach chooses two Galway charities to benefit from proceeds of Gala Night
Two worthy Galway charities will benefit from a Gala Night hosted by the current Cathaoirleach of...
Fisherman located safe and well after going missing on Lough Corrib
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA fisherman has been located safe and well after goin...
Deputy Catherine Connolly slams Government for its 'failure' to recognise carers
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway West TD Catherine Connolly has slammed the Gov...
Glenamaddy Players await results from the All-Ireland Confined Drama Finals in Claremorris
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe curtain came down on the All-Ireland Confined Dra...
Work progressing on the redevelopment of Ceannt Station
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe redevelopment of Ceannt Station is progressing we...