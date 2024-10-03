Huge drop in electric car sales in Galway so far this year
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
There’s been a huge drop in electric car sales in Galway so far this year.
Figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry show just 478 were sold between January and September.
That compares to almost 800 new electric car sales in Galway during the same period last year.
The overall number of cars sold in Galway since January is just shy of 4,600.
That’s a minor drop of just over 2 percent compared to the figures for last year.
